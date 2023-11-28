  • Menu
Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon

Even as the Qatari mediators have succeeded in extending the truce between Hamas and Israel for two more days, there were reports of heavy shelling between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah as well as other Palestinian organisations in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials have reported that the IDF have commenced shelling in the frontier area at select Hezbollah tarets. It is to be noted that Hezbollah is an organisation that has the support of Iran and is much more professional than Hamas.

However, in a recent televised address, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasarullah did not say anything on its attack plans against Israel. Hezbollah is often referred to as a direct proxy of the Republic of Iran.

