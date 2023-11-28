Live
- Military Lit Festival to be inaugurated on December 2 in Punjab
- BHEL signs MoU with EDF France for collaboration on Jaitapur NPP
- HSBC facing a 'hit' of over £6.3 bn as a result of unsecured commercial property loans into China: Report
- ECI non-committal over Mizoram NGO body’s demand to move counting date from Sunday
- AWS launches palm-scanning authentication service for companies
- Three held for assaulting students of DAV school in Patna
- Deal for anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system for Indian Navy signed
- Climate change to spur bat expansion, rabies virus spillover in US: Study
- OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
- Six children sustain injuries in bomb explosion in Begusarai
Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
Tel Aviv : Even as the Qatari mediators have succeeded in extending the truce between Hamas and Israel for two more days, there were reports of heavy shelling between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah as well as other Palestinian organisations in Lebanon.
Lebanese officials have reported that the IDF have commenced shelling in the frontier area at select Hezbollah tarets. It is to be noted that Hezbollah is an organisation that has the support of Iran and is much more professional than Hamas.
However, in a recent televised address, Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasarullah did not say anything on its attack plans against Israel. Hezbollah is often referred to as a direct proxy of the Republic of Iran.
