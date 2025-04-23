Countries and organisations unite in condemning ghastly Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Several Muslim nations and organisations continue to condemn and reject terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in the aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Based in Saudi Arabia, the Muslim World League (MWL) extended its condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous crime and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

The MWL Secretary General, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jeddah during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and strongly condemned the ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered deepest condolences on the innocent lives lost.

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

"The Kingdom affirms its firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and targetting of civilians. The Kingdom also extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of India," the ministry said in a statement.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with the "friendly nation" of India.

The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Al-Qudah said that the Kingdom rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that seek to destabilise security and stability.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan also issued a strong statement on the terror attack, stating that such incidents affect regional security and stability.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses our condolences to the bereaved families. Such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability,” the Ministry’s spokesperson remarked.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi extended condolences to the people and government of India

"Iran strongly and unequivocally condemns the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of India," he posted on X

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, also sent a telegram of condolences to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, in connection with the terrible terrorist act that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The tragic news of the loss of life and injury to a large number of people in the terrorist attack in the Jammu and Kashmir region has caused us immense sorrow and deep concern. We strongly condemn this cruel act of criminal forces and reiterate Tajikistan's readiness to strengthen the relentless and collective fight against all manifestations of terrorism and extremism. I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrorist act, and to all the people of friendly India. I wish a full recovery to all those injured," said Rahmon.



