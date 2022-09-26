Coup in China! Xi Jinping under house arrest?

With several posts on social media pointing at China President Xi Jinping being under house arrest and been removed as the head of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), no confirmation from country's ruling Chinese Communist Party or state media arrived as of yet.

Claims of a military coup and PLA vehicles marching towards the capital Beijing are making the rounds on Twitter, while Xi's alleged house arrest is being also discussed.

Recently in September, Xi Jinping attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan, where he met heads of state, including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Showing footages of PLA movement, The Coming Collapse of China author Gordon G Chang took to Twitter and wrote, "This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailing of senior officials. There's a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable."

While other Twitter user posted images claiming PLA military vehicles heading to Beijing on 22 September.

"#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 km. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA (sic)," tweeted one Jennifer Zeng.

Apart from the military coup and XI's alleged house arrest, reports of about no commercial flights flying over Beijing today are being circulated.

Meanwhile, Indian columnist Aadil Brar – who reports mostly on China, suspected that XI may be in quarantine following his return from Uzbekistan and the Chinese President is absent from public affairs.

The speculative reports of XI's house arrest arrived following China sentenced two former ministers to death earlier this week. As per details, the two ministers and four other officials, sentenced to life were reportedly part of a 'political faction'.

The sentences of six people is seen as a part of China's anti-corruption campaign ahead of a political meeting next month, as XI is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.