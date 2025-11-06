Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, 24, has died, the team announced.

“It is with deep sadness that the Dallas Cowboys announce the untimely passing of Marshawn Kneeland earlier this morning,” the statement said. “Marshawn was a special member of this team on and off the field. He was loved by his teammates and by everyone here at the Cowboys. Our hearts go out to his gal, Catalina, and his family at this extremely delicate time. ”

The cause and circumstances of his death weren't incontinently bared.

Kneeland was a alternate-round pick by the cowhands in the 2024 NFL Draft, where he was taken with the 56th overall pick. He played in 11 games as a novitiate and started seven games this season, recording his first career sack in Week 1.

In fact, it was only last Monday that Kneeland registered one of the team’s biggest plays of the time, scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals after lading up a blocked punt in the end zone.

Kneeland is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He inked with Western Michigan University to play council ball in 2019. He had thought about moving into Colorado and playing for Deion Sanders for 2022, but did not decide to move in order that it was easier to stay close with his loved ones. For four seasons in Western Michigan, he played in 38 games, registering 13 sacks, 149 tackles along with three forced forfeits.

Kneeland was also a player in Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan. His school record was set for tackles and tackles for loss and also sacks for Godwin Heights, while also playing as a team captain. He was also a top athlete in the track and took home the regional championship in the 400 as well as all-conference honours at the height jump.