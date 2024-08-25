  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Death toll from Indonesia's flash floods rises to 13

Death toll from Indonesias flash floods rises to 13
x
Highlights

At least 13 people were killed, two others injured and several missing after flash floods and landslides damaged homes and infrastructure in Indonesia's North Maluku province on Sunday, according to disaster agency officials.

Jakarta: At least 13 people were killed, two others injured and several missing after flash floods and landslides damaged homes and infrastructure in Indonesia's North Maluku province on Sunday, according to disaster agency officials.

Several houses and roads were damaged in Ternate city due to the natural disaster, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the national disaster management and mitigation agency.

Evacuations of affected individuals were underway, with quick response personnel from the agency and other parties involved. The agency was also conducting a risk assessment of the disaster, Muhari said in a text message, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fehby Alting, head of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Office of North Maluku province, told Xinhua that four heavy machines had been deployed to assist in the search and rescue mission.

"Search efforts for the missing are underway," Alting said.

Heavy downpours, which began on Saturday, triggered flash floods and landslides in Ternate city, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X