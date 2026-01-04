Delcy Rodriguez appointed Venezuela's Interim President after Maduro's 'capture'

Caracas: Venezuela's Supreme Court has directed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to take charge as the Interim President, a day after the US attacked the South American nation and "captured" President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The Constitutional Chamber, in a ruling after the attack, stated that Rodriguez would assume the presidency to maintain the nation's administrative continuity and safety.

"The office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the Nation," the Supreme Court said.

The court stated that it would further consider how to establish a legal framework that ensures the continuity of the state, the functioning of the government, and the protection of sovereignty in light of the President of the Republic's "forced absence".

Rodriguez, 56, is a key player within Venezuela's socialist framework. A loyal confidante of Maduro, she has occupied the roles of Vice President, Finance Minister, and Oil Minister, amassing significant economic influence as the nation faced US sanctions and soaring inflation.

Maduro has previously referred to her as a 'tiger' for her vigorous defence of his regime. A native of Caracas, Rodriguez is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, a leftist guerrilla leader and the founder of the Liga Socialista party.

She pursued a law degree at the Central University of Venezuela, according to CNN, and has ascended swiftly through the political ranks over the last ten years.

In June 2018, Maduro appointed Rodriguez as Vice President, making the announcement on X and highlighting her as "a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary, and proven in countless battles."

In August 2024, Maduro expanded Rodriguez's responsibilities by adding the oil ministry, charging her with overseeing the growing US sanctions imposed on Venezuela's crucial industry.

She has also taken on the role of the nation's chief economic authority.

For now, US President Donald Trump said that he has left Maduro's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as his successor, in place.

"She's essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again", Trump said.

Rodriguez, however, in a fierce rebuttal, accused the US of aggression and said, "This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral, and natural resources"

"There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro", she declared.