Democrats criticise Trump for public showdown with Zelensky

New York: Democratic Party leaders have accused US President Donald Trump of batting for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the public showdown with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, on Friday.

Democratic Party’s Senate leader Chuck Schumer said in a scorching post on X, "Trump and [Vice President JD] Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy".

Former Speaker and Democratic Party's senior leader Nancy Pelosi called the Oval Office confrontation a "shameful display".

"Putin must be overjoyed with today's theatrics", she said on X.

Engaging in a "dignified manner" with Zelensky "would've been a show of strength for the President of the United States", she added.

The Democratic Party leader in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jean Shaheen said in a statement, "Russia has not been able to break Ukraine's spirit nor its will to fight. We are certain President Trump's childish tantrum will not reach that objective either".

She added, "Today’s behaviour by President Trump and Vice President Vance would be more shocking if it wasn't the new normal".

Support for Zelensky flowed in from Democrat governors who declared, "We, along with millions of Americans, stand united with the Ukrainian people".

"Americans must protect our strong democratic values on the world stage instead of undermining President Zelensky's work to fight for his nation and the freedom of his people after being invaded by Russia", the Democratic Governors Association said.

Democratic Party leader in the House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries said, "Today’s White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator".

Zelensky "went into the Oval Office and stood up to Russia's best negotiators", Representative Eric Swalwell said sarcastically on X.

Senator Mark Warner called Trump's conduct "beyond bizarre"

"Today is a great victory for authoritarians across the globe -- Trump is abandoning our allies and embracing our adversaries", he added in his post.