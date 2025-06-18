Denmark’s tiny church celebrates community within 12 walls - one for each apostle

Copenhagen (Denmark): The latest addition to the Copenhagen skyline is a tall, 12-sided wooden building proudly bearing the sign “Denmark's First Tiny Church.” The 76-square-metre construction was unveiled in the Nordhavn — “North Harbor” — district on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

After months of construction, it's now an outpost of the local Evangelical-Lutheran Hans Egedes Church. The parish's leaders saw a need for extra spiritual space as the Danish capital is expected to grow by 20 per cent over the next decade. “At the old days, you build a church, and the church will make a community, and then you build the city.

Today, it's the opposite,” project manager Johanne Dal-Lewkovitch said. “You build the city, and then there's a need for a church. So it's a little bit strange.”