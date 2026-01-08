‘Donald, I beg you’: Trump mocks Macron over tariffs

Washington: US President Donald Trump mocked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a rare impression recounting how he coerced Paris into agreeing to triple its drug prices by threatening to hike tariffs on all French imports to America.

The US leader said that the United States has subsidised global healthcare for decades and claimed his "Most Favoured Nation" policy forced rapid compliance. Addressing Republican lawmakers,

Trump claimed he asked the French leader to raise prescription drug charges because Americans are paying "14 times" more than French consumers-- a proposal the French President initially refused.

The Republican said that he then issued an ultimatum, telling France to either agree to US demands or face a staggering 25 per cent tariff on all French products, including champagnes and wine.

The tariff threat, Trump claimed, made Macron succumb to US demands. Emmanuel said to me: “Donald, you have a deal. I would like to increase my prescription drug prices by 200% or whatever. Whatever you want,

Donald, please don't tell the population, I beg you.” Every country said the same thing, he added. According to Trump, the tariff he threatened to impose on France was "42 times more expensive" than what he was requesting. Agreeing to his demand, France increased drug prices from $10 per pill to $30, while US prices dropped.