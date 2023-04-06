Donald Trump arrested, arraigned

New York: Former United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on history-making criminal charges related to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.

The 76-year-old former president, who ruled the country for four years till January 2021, was arrested when he arrived to surrender at the Manhattan criminal court. Trump, who became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in person before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan.

He entered the plea during a 45-minute arraignment as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment. No video cameras were allowed inside the courtroom. There was a few seconds visual as he entered the courtroom.



Trump left the court after his arraignment. The former president earlier arrived at the specially secured Manhattan courthouse in an eight-car motorcade. He was arrested as he arrived at the court.

Shortly after Trump was put under arrest, his campaign released a mugshot picture of him on a t-shirt saying not guilty.

A large crowd had gathered in front of the courtroom ahead of his arraignment.

Trump's attorneys earlier said the Republican leader, eying the White House for a second time in 2024, will plead not guilty to the criminal charges he is facing in connection with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection with the payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

'Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!' Trump posted to Truth Social as he was en route to the courthouse.

Security was tightened in New York, in particular the courthouse in lower Manhattan, as hundreds of Trump's supporters have landed in the city to rally behind him. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has warned against any breaking of law and order.

The White House refrained from making a comment on the developments in New York except for saying that it's a legal matter.