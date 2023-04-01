Donald Trump to be called on Tuesday

New York: Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesdsay after his indictment in New York City, court officials said on Friday. Trump's surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a "scam," a "persecution," an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run. Indeed, Trump was asked to surrender on Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service needed more time to make security preparations.

Even for defendants who turn themselves in, answering criminal charges in New York generally entails at least several hours of detention while being fingerprinted, photographed, and going through other procedures.