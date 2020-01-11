Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Downing of Ukraine jet 'unforgivable mistake': Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Downing of Ukraine jet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo | AP)
Highlights

Iran had earlier repeatedly turned down accusations from Western leaders that they had shot the Ukrainian jetliner down killing 176 people on board.

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said his country "deeply regrets" the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which he described as "a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake".

"Armed Forces' internal investigation has concluded that regrettably, missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people," he added on Twitter.

"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu10 Jan 2020 7:15 PM GMT

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie Live Updates: Fans declare Mahesh Babu's film a blockbuster

Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Will Strike At PoK If Govt Orders: Army Chief Naravane
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet Restoration
Supreme Court Order: High-level Meet In J & K To Discuss Internet...
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident In UP
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Express Grief Over Kannauj Bus Fire Accident...
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP
Mid-day meal in madrasas among BJP's wishlist to Nirmala...


Top