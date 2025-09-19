Dunith Wellalage’s Father Passes Away During Asia Cup Match

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage’s father, Suranga, passed away on September 18, the same day Dunith played against Afghanistan.

The 22-year-old learned about his father’s death only after the match and returned home soon afterward.

Sri Lanka won the match, but it is unclear if Dunith will play against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

This was his first T20I Asia Cup match. He has also performed well in ODIs and previous Asia Cup tournaments.

Sanath Jayasuriya, along with the team manager, conveyed the news of his father's passing to Dinuth Wellalage.