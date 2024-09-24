Live
E. coli causes intestinal flu outbreak in Egypt
Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffa reported that Aswan Governorate, southern Egypt, has seen a surge in intestinal flu cases, with 480 patients having visited local hospitals.
During a press conference, Abdel-Ghaffar noted that while most of these patients have been discharged, 78 are still recovering, and 36 remain in intensive care due to pre-existing chronic conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.
The minister identified E. coli bacteria as the primary cause of gastroenteritis in the region, attributing the outbreak to the contamination of drinking water with sewage. He indicated that the daily influx of cases at Aswan hospitals has averaged between 18 and 19.
In response to the outbreak, a collaborative task force has been established, involving the Ministry of Housing, the Drinking Water Company, and Aswan Governorate, to investigate the sources of intestinal infections.
Abdel-Ghaffar reassured the public that water quality has been verified as safe across all water stations in Aswan, following thorough testing of water samples.