EAM Jaishankar's UK visit injected fresh momentum into strategic partnership: MEA

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom last week injected fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to the United Kingdom from March 4-9 at the invitation of the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and also visited Ireland on March 6-7.

During the visit, Jaishankar called on the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner besides also holding comprehensive talks with his counterpart Lammy, Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. During the visit, EAM also engaged with key stakeholders across government, businesses, academia, and the Indian diaspora.

"The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom, injecting fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people collaboration in an evolving global landscape," read a statement issued by the MEA on Monday.

In his meeting with Starmer, the EAM conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both leaders noted the positive momentum in India-UK relations, particularly with the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. They also recognised the strengthening of technology cooperation and deepening of people-to-people ties, and discussed key global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the MEA detailed.

Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Lammy held extensive discussions at the Chevening House covering the full spectrum of India-UK relations, including strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

"They reviewed progress on the new Roadmap 2.0 being discussed by the two sides that will impart fresh energy and new momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Bangladesh, and the Commonwealth," the MEA stated.

EAM's meeting with Secretary of State for Business and Trade focussed the progress of India-UK FTA negotiations as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and investment opportunities, emphasising the need to reduce trade barriers and expand market access.

In his meeting with Home Secretary, EAM Jaishankar discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on talent mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts to combat trafficking and extremism.

"The EAM brought up the safety and security of our Missions/Posts and diplomats and reiterated the need to expeditiously bring to justice, the perpetrators of attacks on the premises of HCI London. He also emphasised the need to address the growing concerns over the increasing anti-India activities of PKE elements," the MEA statement mentioned.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar also inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the presence of several distinguished local dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Edwin Poots; Minister Fleur Anderson; Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray; and India's Honorary Consul, Lord Diljit Rana. The opening of the Consulate marks a significant step in strengthening India's presence in Northern Ireland, facilitating enhanced trade, business, technology, and educational linkages.

EAM also met with Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly at Stormont Castle. They explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in key areas such as skills development, cybersecurity, technology, creative industries, and manufacturing.

During his visit to the Queen's University in Belfast, EAM Jaishankar underscored the importance of their upcoming campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, as a testament to the growing India-UK partnership in the higher education sector. He also interacted with Indian students currently studying at Queen’s University, discussing their experiences and aspirations.

The EAM also inaugurated the Consulate General of India in Manchester, the fourth Indian Consulate in the UK, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora and strengthening India’s diplomatic outreach in Northern England. The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, FCDO Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Paul Dennett and MP of Stockport Navendu Mishra.

"There was great enthusiasm that the new Consulate will help enhance trade, cultural exchanges, people to people ties, including in the realm of sports. During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, EAM acknowledged her support in the establishment of the Consulate in Manchester. EAM also interacted with members of the Indian community and business leaders at Old Trafford," read the MEA statement.