Elon Musk has secured a record- setting Tesla compensation package valued at$ 1 trillion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was awarded a $ 1 trillion package on Thursday after the company’s shareholders suggested overwhelmingly to authorize the offer during its periodic meeting in Austin, Texas. The vote, which was called at the Tesla factory in Austin, was announced Thursday, giving Musk the largest Tesla compensation package in history for a corporate executive, AFP reported.

Elon Musk pay package is set to keep him heavily invested in Tesla as the company expands in some of the most high-profile future technologies. Tesla’s board said the overwhelming approval was a sign that investors have confidence in Musk’s continued leadership. Under the plan, Musk would have to stay at the company for at least another 7.5 years. Ownership could increase from about 12% when the plan was put up for a shareholder vote to potentially over 25%.

When the results were announced, Musk responded to the news in a tweet. “I’d like to just give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the shareholder votes. I super-appreciate it,” he said.

In the past, Musk has made it clear that he sees a massive corporate earnings for Tesla. In July, Musk said the company will be “the most valuable company in the world by far” if Tesla can deliver on self-driving technology and artificial intelligence.

However, Musk has also threatened that he may dial back or leave Tesla entirely if his ownership percentage doesn’t grow enough to maintain control of Tesla.

Tesla chair Robin Denholm encouraged shareholders before the vote to support record salary, saying Tesla would not be able to continue its innovations without Musk. She also said Tesla’s share price would suffer greatly if Musk left.