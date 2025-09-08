EU and US Officials Hold Talks as Trump Signals Readiness for More Sanctions on Russia

Trump Russia sanctions 2025 coordinator David O’Sullivan touched down in Washington on Monday morning for talks with US officials. He will be speaking to American officials over the next two days after Donald Trump appeared to signal on Friday that he was ready to intensify pressure on Russia over its conflict in Ukraine. Measures likely to be discussed will include tougher steps to damage Vladimir Putin’s military.

European Council president António Costa held a joint press conference ahead of the EU US officials meeting. “On sanctions, we have very good cooperation between Europe and the US. President Biden is very much committed to doing everything to continue to support Kyiv,” Costa said. The European Commission has also confirmed that Commission president Ursula von der Leyen spoke with US vice-president JD Vance on Friday and that “Ukraine was the only issue discussed on the call.”

Asked on Sunday if he was prepared to “move to a second phase” with regards to sanctions, Trump responded: “Yeah I am.” He did not elaborate further. He said that he expected several European leaders to travel to the US early this week and indicated that he would like to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential ceasefire. Trump foreign policy has in the past threatened tougher action but deadlines for further measures have frequently come and gone without follow-through.

Costa, speaking in Helsinki, emphasised the need for transatlantic coordination, adding that Europe and the US were synchronising their actions “to make sure the US sanctions on Russia are biting and have the maximum possible impact in order to push Russia towards negotiation with Zelenskyy.” Costa also suggested that the EU Russia relations not only need to tighten restrictions on Russia but potentially target those countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas through secondary sanctions.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said the latest Russian attacks were “further escalation” and a government spokesperson added that Berlin would support an increase in US-EU cooperation on further sanctions on Moscow.