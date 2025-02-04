EU leaders eye stronger military capabilities at first-ever defence meeting

Brussels: European Union leaders held their first-ever defence meeting, focusing on strengthening military capabilities, hiking defence financing and reinforcing strategic partnerships.

European Council President Antonio Costa emphasised the need to address critical defence gaps, particularly in air and missile defence, ammunition production and military mobility, in coordination with NATO, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a press conference, he underscored the urgency of strengthening the European defense industry to accelerate military equipment production.

According to Costa, defense spending among 23 EU members has increased by 30 per cent between 2021 and 2024 with an average of 2 per cent of GDP allocated to defence.

The European Investment Bank has expanded its support for defence financing, while discussions on additional funding, particularly for the next EU budget cycle starting in 2028, are ongoing.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined the meeting.

The ongoing Ukraine conflict remained a central topic, with EU leaders reaffirming their commitment to supporting Ukraine for "as long as necessary and whatever it takes."

Costa stressed that the EU is no longer debating whether to strengthen its defense but rather how to implement it, highlighting the urgency of building a more capable, independent European security framework.

European countries have already ramped up defence spending in recent years, in response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a growing view that they cannot rely so much on the United States to protect the continent in years to come.

The start of the EU summit was overshadowed by Trump declaring at the weekend that he will soon impose tariffs on imports from the EU, having ordered similar measures on goods from Canada and Mexico – which were paused on Monday – and from China.



