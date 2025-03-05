EU unveils 800-bn-euro plan to 'ReArm' Europe

Brussels: European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday unveiled a five-part plan to mobilize 800 billion euros for Europe's defense and deliver immediate military support to Ukraine following the suspension of US aid.

"ReArm Europe could mobilise close to EUR 800 billion for a safe and resilient Europe. We will continue working closely with our partners in Nato. This is a moment for Europe. And we are ready to step up," Leyen said in a statement.

Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc would propose giving member states more fiscal space for defence investments, as well as EUR 150 bn in loans for those investments and would also aim to mobilise private capital.

Presenting the “ReArm Europe” package in Brussels, von der Leyen said: “This is a moment for Europe, and we are ready to step up.” The proposals “could mobilise close to €800bn of defence expenditures for a safe and resilient Europe”, she added.

The announcement followed Washington’s decision to suspend all US military aid to Ukraine, blocking billions of dollars’ worth of ammunition, vehicles and other vital equipment as Donald Trump piles pressure on Kyiv to agree a peace deal with Russia.

The US president’s announcement came after heated exchanges in the White House on Friday between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a crisis meeting in London on Sunday at which European leaders rallied round Kyiv.

Trump’s direct approach to Russia on ending the Ukraine war has thrown Ukraine’s future into question and left Europe contemplating the stark prospect of the US withdrawing longer-term support from Ukraine and from its European allies.

“A new era is upon us,” the commission president wrote to EU leaders. “Europe faces a clear and present danger on a scale that none of us has seen in our adult lifetime … We are living in the most momentous and dangerous of times.”

The commission would also propose loosening the fiscal constraints the EU puts on government spending to “allow member states to significantly increase their defence expenditures” without triggering punishing budget deficit rules, she said. “If member states increase their defence spending by 1.5% of GDP on average, this could create fiscal space of close to €650bn over a period of four years,” von der Leyen said. Defence spending in many EU states is below the Nato target of 2% of GDP.