Every worker at London airport is Indian

London: A US man claimed he saw no British staff at London airport, saying all workers were Indian. His video went viral and sparked debate online.

The video, posted by an account named Immigrateful, shows the man walking inside the airport while recording himself. “I just landed in London. I’m at the airport. And I keep walking around the centre of the airport where the restaurants are and everything. I don’t see any British people working. Not one. Every single one of them are Indians. Every single one of them,” he said.

The traveller went on to insist that questioning the absence of British staff was not racist. “There are going to be people out there that are going to be like, oh, this is racist to say. It’s not. It’s absolutely okay to ask the question, how did Britain, the country that literally was the pinnacle of freedom in the West, the country that gave us democracy and free speech, turn into what it is today? Absolutely zero. Zero British people working. And this is absolutely wild to me,” he added.

He also compared the situation with his experience back home. “Especially because I’m an immigrant myself. If I walk around the United States, I want to see Americans. I don’t want every person that I see and works to be somebody else.”

Overlay text on the clip read, “No British employees in the entire London airport. Zero.” The caption simply said, “Not a one.” The video has since garnered more than 5 lakh views.

The clip prompted a flood of responses, with many users pushing back against the traveller’s observations. One user wrote, “This is what diversity looks like. London is multicultural and that is something to celebrate.”

Another commented, “If you are so upset by it, maybe you should avoid travelling here. The UK thrives because of immigrants.”

A third remarked, “It’s bizarre to complain about workers when they are doing their jobs perfectly well. What does it matter what their ethnicity is?”

Some, however, echoed the traveller’s concerns. “He’s just asking a valid question. It is strange to see so few British people in their own country’s main airport,” one user argued.