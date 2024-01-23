  • Menu
Five killed as Russia shells Ukraine

At least five people were killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kiev, local authorities said.

Kiev: At least five people were killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kiev, local authorities said.

Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov Russia struck the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles in which four people were killed, Ukrianska Pravda reported.

He said the Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.

"People are under the rubble. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene," he added.

According to a local power operator, Kharkivoblenergo, energy companies are already working to restore electricity supply to the residential quarters.

In Kiev, one person was killed and four others injured.

At least eight explosions were reported in Kharkiv.

However, the Russian military said that it does not target civilians when it hit objects in Ukraine.

