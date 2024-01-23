Live
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- Wish to do roles for audience entertainment this year: Jasmine Bhasin
- Axis Bank registers 3.7% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 6,071 crore
- Caste census plan a part of Jagan's political conspiracy, says TDP
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- IPO-bound Swiggy likely to raise platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10: Report
- Assam CM orders registration of police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking crowd"
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika gives warm welcome to YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport
- Samsung brings live Galaxy AI experiences to India
- BCs will defeat YSRCP in next elections, says Palle Raghunath Reddy
Just In
Five killed as Russia shells Ukraine
At least five people were killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kiev, local authorities said.
Kiev: At least five people were killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kiev, local authorities said.
Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov Russia struck the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles in which four people were killed, Ukrianska Pravda reported.
He said the Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.
"People are under the rubble. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene," he added.
According to a local power operator, Kharkivoblenergo, energy companies are already working to restore electricity supply to the residential quarters.
In Kiev, one person was killed and four others injured.
At least eight explosions were reported in Kharkiv.
However, the Russian military said that it does not target civilians when it hit objects in Ukraine.