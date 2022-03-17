Five year e-tourist visas restored

New Delhi: The Union government has restored 5-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect, officials said.



The government also stated that it has restored old, long terms regular (paper) tourist visa with 5-year validity which is issued to nationals of all countries. Furthermore, the government informed that long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa is restored for USA, Japan nationals.

Currently valid regular (paper) tourist visa with validity of 5 years, issued to foreign nationals of all countries, which remained suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored.

Fresh regular (paper) tourist visa up to five years validity will also be issued to the nationals of the eligible countries subject to the restrictions imposed from time to time, the official said.

Currently valid old long duration (10 years) regular tourist visa which too remained suspended since March 2020, shall stand restored for the nationals of USA and Japan. Fresh long duration (10 year) tourist visa will also be issued to the nationals of USA and Japan.

The foreign nationals on tourist and e-tourist visas will be able to enter into India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (IPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the 'Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' scheme or by any flights as allowed by the DGCA or Ministry of Civil Aviation. In no case, the foreign nationals will be allowed to enter through land border or riverine routes on tourist visa or e-tourist visa.



The government instructions will not be applicable to Afghanistan nationals who will continue to be governed by the separate instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding grant of -e-Emergency X-Misc visa, the official said.