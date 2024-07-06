Live
- NDA constituents scoff at Lalu Yadav's 'weak govt' charge
- Ratna Bhandar reopening date to be decided on July 9
- Austrian Chancellor Nehammer calls PM Modi's upcoming Vienna visit 'special honour'
- AP Telangana Chief Ministers all set to meet in a while
- Olympics-bound Kishore Jena, and Avinash Sable to feature in Paris Diamond League meet
- Manipur tribals’ conditional support to NRC demanded by Meiteis, Nagas
- PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer, discusses India-UK FTA
- Labour govt will reconnect Britain, promises new UK Foreign Secretary
- This symptomless herpes virus can harm newborns, organ transplant & HIV patients
- Flood alert for Pakistan provinces as monsoon season begins
Flood alert for Pakistan provinces as monsoon season begins
Highlights
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning about the potential for flash floods and urban flooding due to the ongoing torrential rain, marking the beginning of the monsoon season in various parts of the country.
