Live
- Flood death toll climbs to eight in Philippines' Bangsamoro
- Union Agriculture Minister to release 40 new technologies at key ICAR event on July 16
- Kerala horror: Man rescued after getting trapped in hospital elevator for 36 hours
- Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan
- Those who commit betrayal, can’t be Hindus: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya in Mumbai
- Estonian president accepts Prime Minister's resignation
- Brunei holds grand parade to mark 78th royal birthday
- India’s G20 task force report aims to boost Digital Public Infrastructure worldwide
- Second giant panda cub born at Dutch Ouwehands Zoo
- SP office recieve 18 complaints in the grievance on Monday
Just In
Flood death toll climbs to eight in Philippines' Bangsamoro
The death toll caused by massive flooding hitting Bangsamoro in the southern Philippines has climbed to eight as the area continues to grapple with torrential rains, a local official said Monday.
Manila: The death toll caused by massive flooding hitting Bangsamoro in the southern Philippines has climbed to eight as the area continues to grapple with torrential rains, a local official said Monday.
Benjamin Alip, municipal disaster officer in Pagalungan of Maguindanao del Sur province in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said in a radio interview that a 22-year-old male from the town drowned while rescuing his cow from floodwaters, bringing the total number of flood-related deaths to eight in Bangsamoro.
Pagalungan was among the 22 towns in Maguindanao del Sur province submerged in floodwaters, which also affected neighboring Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Maguindanao del Norte provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the flood triggered by heavy downpours since last week has affected over 60,000 families in five regions of the Southeast Asian country.