Live
- J&K: Encounter breaks out in Rajouri
- Economic crisis in Himachal due to Rahul's money transferring policy: Jai Ram Thakur
- Two drug suppliers carrying 20,000 reward each held in Gurugram
- MP BJP begins membership drive with enrolment of CM, Cabinet ministers
- BSF arrests smuggler with 195 star tortoises along Indo-B’desh border
- How Does Social Media Impact School Students and Their Academics?
- What are Derivatives, and How Do You Trade Them?
- Single vs Multi-Trip Travel Insurance - Which is Better?
- ‘Spectacular Saudi’ Campaign Invites Indian travellers to Discover the Heart of Arabia
- Floods kill eight, displace 60,000 in Cameroon's Far North region
Just In
Floods kill eight, displace 60,000 in Cameroon's Far North region
Weeks of torrential rains have devastated parts of Cameroon's Far North region, killing eight people and displacing 60,000 more, an official said Tuesday.
Yaounde: Weeks of torrential rains have devastated parts of Cameroon's Far North region, killing eight people and displacing 60,000 more, an official said Tuesday.
Jean Lazare Ndongo Ndongo, the prefect of the Mayo-Danay division, said the division has been the hardest hit, with 60,000 people affected by the floods triggered by the heavy rains. The floods have also destroyed crops, delayed harvests, and resulted in the collapse of 12,000 houses, he said.
"At this level of evaluation, we have already lost eight persons. We have 4,000 hectares (of agricultural land) destroyed," Ndongo said, adding that "the evaluation is still going because heavy rains (are continuing). We have relocation sites (for those affected). We need some items to help those who are in need."
Humanitarian workers said that those evacuated from their homes "are in dire need" of shelter, food, and clothing, Xinhua news agency reported.
Cameroon's meteorological center has warned of "continuing turbulent weather," warning that heavy rains accompanied by strong winds may persist in the region, where torrential downpours have previously led to devastating consequences.