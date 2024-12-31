Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

Washington : Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and the third American head to make a trip to India, during which a village in Haryana was named Carterpuri in his honour, has died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia surrounded by his family. Carter, who died Sunday at 100, was the longest-lived president in US history. “Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Carter is survived by his children -- Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grand-children; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild. “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” Chip Carter said. Carter, a Democrat who served a single term from 1977 to 1981, had been in home hospice care since February 2023 after a se-ries of short hospital stays.

In his statement, Biden said over six decades, with his compassion and moral clarity, Carter worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among the people. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” said Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

President elect Donald Trump said while he "strongly disagreed" with Carter "philosophically and politically", he also realised that he truly loved and respected "our country, and all it stands for". "He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that, I give him my highest re-spect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed.

He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office,” Trump said.

Friend of India

Jimmy Carter was considered a friend of India. He was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977.

In his address to the Indian parliament, Carter spoke against authoritarian rule. “India's difficulties, which we often ex-perience ourselves and which are typical of the problems faced in the developing world, remind us of the tasks that lie ahead. Not the Authori-tarian Way,” Carter said on January 2, 1978. “But India's successes are just as important because they decisively refute the theory that in order to achieve economic and social progress, a developing country must ac-cept an authoritarian or totalitarian government and all the damage to the health of the human spirit which that kind of rule brings with it,” he told members of parliament.