Just In
Four killed as truck rams into cars in China
Highlights
Four people were killed and another four injured as a heavy truck crashed into four cars early Saturday morning in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.
Beijing: Four people were killed and another four injured as a heavy truck crashed into four cars early Saturday morning in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said.
According to the public security bureau of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, the accident occurred at 6.27 a.m. local time at an intersection, reports Xinhua news agency.
Four cars were waiting to pass when a heavy truck hit them.
The truck driver, surnamed Yang, is in police custody.
Investigations are underway.
A preliminary investigation ruled out any suspicion of Yang's drunk or drug driving.
