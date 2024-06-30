  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan

Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
x
Highlights

Four policemen were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday morning, police said.

Islamabad: Four policemen were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Kashmore district, where a police van overturned after one of its wheels burst, the district's police said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured policemen have been shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition, the police added.

An investigation is underway to determine any potential negligence or miscreancy in the incident.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X