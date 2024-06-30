Live
- MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday
- Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Railways to invest Rs.1 lakh cr in Odisha: Vaishnaw
- Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
- How this asymptomatic heart condition raises risk of sudden cardiac death
- Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress
- AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances
- India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India
- Rohit tastes Barbados pitch soil after T20 World Cup win; Wimbledon draws similarity with Djokovic
Just In
Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
Highlights
Four policemen were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday morning, police said.
Islamabad: Four policemen were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident occurred in Kashmore district, where a police van overturned after one of its wheels burst, the district's police said, Xinhua news agency reported.
The injured policemen have been shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition, the police added.
An investigation is underway to determine any potential negligence or miscreancy in the incident.
Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules, and reckless driving.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS