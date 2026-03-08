Fragmented apps, devices hinder agentic AI development in China: Report

Agentic artificial intelligence can only succeed if it can operate seamlessly across applications and connected devices, but China’s fragmented mobile ecosystem and super app fragmentation prevent such interoperability, a report has said explaining the Doubao phone controversy.

The report from Lawfare media said China’s “do everything” apps such as WeChat and Alipay create closed ecosystems that block agents from accessing calendars, emails, chat logs and payment credentials.

Further, if these broad permissions are granted across devices, they come at a cost to data privacy and security, the report pointed out calling it "the crux of the controversy over OpenClaw in the western world and the Doubao phone in China."

"What this means for AI agents is that when they go to call on an app to complete a task—for example, accessing the contents of a text message in WeChat discussing plans to meet for dinner—the task will fail without the agent having the ability to read and act on the information held within the app’s walled garden," the report explained.

The agent embedded in Doubao phone, which can read screens and act like a user, prompted major apps including Taobao, Alipay and WeChat to block it amid fears of fraud and data exposure.

As China blocks Google, Android smartphone manufacturers have developed an equivalent to GMS that runs on Android’s open-source operating system. Chinese users switching phones between manufactures should also switch app stores, cloud services, assistants, push notifications, and a range of other services.

"Developers, meanwhile, must adapt their software for each manufacturer’s proprietary layer if they wish to market apps in different countries," the report explained the confusion in the Chinese manufacturing ecosystem.

However, a battle is unfolding within China to shape the regulations and standards for agentic AI to overcome these challenges, the report noted. Winners will craft the guardrails for data access, security authentication, and more, it said.