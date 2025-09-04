From Robot Dogs To Hypersonic Missiles: China showcases its military might

Beijing: China unveiled a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, underwater drones and hypersonic missiles as part of an imposing display of military hardware during its Victory Day parade on Wednesday.

Thought to be the largest military parade in China’s history, the event marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of the Second World War.

And while the parade was largely shunned by Western countries, Xi Jinping was flanked by Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un alongside around two-dozen leaders from mostly developing countries and those keen to challenge the US-led world order. The world's second-largest economy, which allocated about £186bn for their 2025 defence budget, showcased hypersonic missiles, a new generation of nuclear triad, long-range missiles, anti-drone systems, strategic bombers, and stealth drones – most of them for the first time.

The parade began with an 80-gun artillery salute to mark the 80 years since the end of the war.

Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation above during the showcase thick with symbolism and propaganda which culminated in the release of 80,000 peace doves and colourful balloons.

In his speech, the Chinese president warned that the world must choose between "peace and war". Before the military units began marching, Xi drove past their formations along Beijing's central Chang'an Avenue in a classic black limousine.

He stood in the vehicle's sunroof with four microphones lined in front of him and greeted flanks of personnel as he passed them and rows of missiles and military vehicles.

Marching in the parade were traditional People's Liberation Army units from the police, navy and army, but also new ones like the cyberspace unit for the first time.

Hypersonic missiles designed to take out ships at sea, a liquid-fuelled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile with the "entire world under its strike range" and space defence systems that could take out foreign satellites, were among some of the most impressive military hardware that China revealed for the world to witness its potential, according to the state media Global Times.

These weapons are of particular concern to the US Navy, which patrols the western Pacific from its 7th Fleet headquarters in Japan.

The Chinese military displayed the new YJ-15 missile along with its pre-existing YJ-17, YJ-19 and YJ-20 hypersonic missiles.

The YJ missiles, short for "Ying Ji" or “eagle attack", can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels. China is rapidly advancing in hypersonic weapons technology, a field that has drawn global attention for its ability to evade traditional defence systems.