Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Gas cylinder explosion kills 9 in Pakistan

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Nine people were killed and three others injured when the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded in Gujranwala district of Pakistan

Islamabad: Nine people were killed and three others injured when the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded in Gujranwala district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Sunday night, local media reported.

The van caught fire following the explosion, killing five people at the spot while four others succumbed to injuries in hospital, the report said.

The injured people were also shifted to a hospital where their condition is said to be critical, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters rushed to the site to douse the fire and recovered the bodies of the dead.

Vehicles in Punjab are allowed to run on gas cylinders, but the poorly maintained old vehicles often pose a danger for the passengers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X