Get ready for some pain, Trump tells Americans on tariff war

Palm Beach: President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States.

The trade penalties that Trump signed on Saturday at his Florida resort caused a mix of panic, anger and uncertainty, and threatened to rupture a decades-old partnership on trade in North America while further straining relations with China.

“Canadians are perplexed,” said the country's US ambassador, Kirsten Hillman. “We view ourselves as your neighbour, your closest friend, your ally.”

By following through on a campaign pledge, Trump may also have simultaneously broken his promise to voters in last year's election that his administration could quickly reduce inflation. That means the same frustration he is facing from other nations might also spread domestically to consumers and businesses.