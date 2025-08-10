Ghana holds memorial night for helicopter crash victims

Ghana's government held an Evening of Reflections and Memorial on Saturday to conclude the three-day national mourning for the five officials and three military personnel who died in the military helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Thousands of Ghanaian citizens, government officials, members of parliament, and officials from various political parties, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, participated in the event held on the forecourts of Parliament House in Accra, the country's capital.

Tributes were read by the institutions and families of the eight lost souls amid the sound of traditional dirges played on flutes with candlelight, dotting the dark evening, well set to depict the mood of gloom across the nation due to the unfortunate incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his tribute, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama described the incident as a painful loss to the country, the families, and loved ones of the deceased.

"They were only a few days ago vibrant lives, each dedicated to a singular cause -- the betterment of our country. I want to honor those lives that were lived in full with unwavering passion and a commitment right up until they took their final breaths," Mahama added.

He urged Ghanaians to let the ultimate sacrifice of their deceased compatriots, though painful beyond measure, serve as a powerful reminder of the profound work that remains to be done for Ghana.

"Let us recommit ourselves to working tirelessly, transcending our differences, and focusing our energies on the monumental task of nation-building. They served Ghana with their last breath, and it is our sacred duty to continue that service, to build the Ghana they wanted, a Ghana of opportunity, justice, and prosperity for all our citizens," the president said.

He announced that two of the deceased would be buried at the military cemetery on Sunday in line with Islamic traditions.

A military helicopter crashed in Ghana's Ashanti Region on Wednesday, killing all eight occupants, including Defence Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.