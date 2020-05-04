Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5mn

Washington/ Wellington: The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 3.5 million mark globally, according to the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases worldwide stood at 3,507,053, the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US continued to lead the global tally with 1,158,041 cases, followed by Spain (217,466), Italy (210,717), the UK (187,842), France (168,925), Germany (165,664), Russia (134,687), Turkey (126,045), and Brazil (101,826).

In terms of COVID-19 fatalities, the US accounted for the world's highest at 67,682, the CSSE data revealed.

The other countries with more than 20,000 fatalities were Italy (28,884), the UK (28,446), Spain (25,264), and France (24,864)

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Monday recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16 and less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference the result was cause for celebration, noting the death toll remained at 20 with no additional virus-related fatalities.

"It is symbolic of the effort everyone has put in," Bloomfield told reporters.

"This is the first day that we had no new cases and we want to keep it that way."

Last Tuesday New Zealand ended a strict lockdown which shut offices, schools, malls, restaurants, playgrounds and all other public areas for over a month.

However, several social restrictions remain in place with millions of New Zealanders still working and studying from home, although some economic activity was allowed to resume.

Bloomfield cautioned that people must continue social distancing measures to ensure COVID-19 does not return.