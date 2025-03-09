Google Employees Enjoy Post-Meal Naps: A Peek Inside Gurugram Office Goes Viral

A viral video offering a glimpse into life at Google’s Gurugram office has caught the attention of social media, with many expressing admiration for the company's unique work environment. The video, shared by Shivangi Gupta, a couture designer at Shantanu & Nikhil, documents her visit to the Google office and has since amassed over 13 million views.

In the video, Shivangi takes viewers through a typical day at the office, starting with a visit to the micro-kitchen for a quick snack and coffee. She then heads to the tech vending machine, followed by a brainstorming session in the games room, which features a pool table. The office's relaxed and open environment also offers spaces for personal tasks, including a quiet room to check emails.

But the highlight of her day? A post-lunch nap, something employees at Google seem to indulge in after their meals. "Lunch at Google is still not the best part because nothing can beat the nap that I took after the meal," she says in the video. After waking up refreshed, she finishes her day responding to emails and unwinding in a massage chair, ending her visit on a highly relaxing note.

Shivangi’s video has since sparked a flood of reactions on social media, with users joking about the fun and comfort the office provides. "It seems like a dream place," one commenter said, while another added, "I need to be at Google."

The video offers a rare and fascinating look at what it's like to work at one of the world's most innovative companies, where the workplace feels more like a luxurious retreat than a traditional office.
















