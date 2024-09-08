Live
- Kesineni Sivanath elected as President of ACA, announces donation to flood victims
- Swift response by Indian Army to Budameru Canal Breaches
- Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft arrives in Darwin for multinational maritime exercise
- Green energy push: Gujarat to install solar rooftop systems on govt buildings
- McCullum can make Buttler enjoy white-ball cricket a bit more: Moeen Ali
- Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad
- 'Never witnessed such grievance against any govt', Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue
- Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as Olympic Council of Asia president
- HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl
Just In
Greek PM outlines policy priorities for 2025
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a package of economic measures that will be implemented over the next year as part of a wider "roadmap to 2027."
Athens : Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a package of economic measures that will be implemented over the next year as part of a wider "roadmap to 2027."
Mitsotakis made the announcement on Saturday while delivering a speech on next year's economic program at the 88th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the country's largest annual trade fair, Xinhua news agency reported.
The government's new term will end in 2027, and by then the goal is to achieve higher growth and fairly distribute it among all Greeks, he said.
"Our country needs to move forward faster, safely, with hope ... and prosperity in every corner (of Greece) for each citizen," Mitsotakis said.
The set of measures outlined is aimed at strengthening the income of households through further increases as of January 1, 2025 in pensions and salaries in private and public sectors, as well as higher benefits for the most vulnerable groups, such as the unemployed and people with disabilities, he said.
Mitsotakis also announced the establishment of an investment fund that will support projects in sectors such as artificial intelligence.