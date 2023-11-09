Hamas exploits hospitals, clinics, mosques & schools for terror activities: IDF

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed that the Hamas terrorist group exploits ambulances, hospitals, clinics, mosques, and schools for terrorist purposes.

Hamas also uses ambulances to transfer weapons and terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip, a statement noted.

"This is another example of how the Hamas terrorist organization exploits civilian infrastructure and uses civilians as human shields," the joint statement of the IDF and ISA said.

The agencies released the video of a Hamas terrorist operative who during questioning told officials: "I can leave with any ambulance I want."

Quotes from the ISA investigations of Hamas "Nukhba" terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip regarding Hamas' use of hospitals and ambulances to benefit military activity.

The terrorist said: "Al-Qassam have their own ambulances, some of which are located on the military base. The appearance of the ambulances is similar to civilian ambulances, so that they will not arouse suspicion or be bombed by Israel."

He further said: "During combat, the ambulances are used, among other things, to evacuate fighters -- commanders and operatives. They also transport food, cargo and weapons in them because that is the safest way to transport them."

The terrorist also said: "Most senior Hamas political and military officials are hiding in the hospitals, especially the Shifa Hospital. They take advantage of the hospitals so that they will not be bombed. Hamas stores weapons and ammunition in schools."

Another statement by the terrorist was startling in which he said: "Many places in Gaza Strip are rigged, the cables leading to the operating system are in civilian mosques and clinics."

The IDF and ISA said that the confessions of the terrorist were a clear example of how Hamas was lying to the world on hospitals, schools, and mosques.