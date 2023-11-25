Hamas to release 14 Israel hostages, 42 Palestinians also to be freed

Tel Avi: As part of the truce deal between Israel and Hamas, the latter will release 14 Israeli hostages while Israel will release 42 Palestinians on Friday on the second day of the truce.

The list of 14 hostages has already been released by Hamas to Egypt who is one of the countries that is brokering the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Israel, according to its authorities, is studying the list of people to be released. It has also passed on the list of Palestinians to be released from its prisons on Saturday.

The release will commence soon, according to IDF authorities.

On Thursday, 39 Palestinian prisoners and 13 Israeli captives were released under the truce agreement.

Hamas also released an additional 10 Thai nationals and one Philippine citizen as part of a separate deal.

Meanwhile, the number of aid trucks that are crossing into Gaza has increased multi-fold and include medicines, food grains, bread, and fuel.

"The increase in flow of trucks will help reduce the present shortage of essential materials including food items, medicines and fuel. Anyway, we hope that this ceasefire extends for more days and things become normal," a senior United Nations Relief and Welfare Agency (UNRWA) official told IANS.