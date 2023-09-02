Live
Hawaii wildfire: 385 people remain missing
At least 385 people have been missing in the wildfires in the Hawaii island of Maui in the US, authorities said on Friday.
The figure is down from 388 on the first list of missing people, which was released on August 24, said the Maui Police Department and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in a release, Xinhua news agency reported.
As per officials, over 3,000 individuals had been found safe, who were previously reported unaccounted for, with their names provided to the public.
The wildfires, which started on August 8, left at least 115 people dead, making the fires one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii's history and the deadliest US wildfires in more than a century.
