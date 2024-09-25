Hezbollah targets Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs

Beirut: Hezbollah, for the first time, launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon on Wednesday at the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the group said in a statement.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance launched a 'Qader 1' ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is the headquarters responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers and wireless devices," it said in the statement.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have escalated in recent days, as the group began shelling military sites in northern Israel with dozens of missiles, including "Fadi 1", "Fadi 2" and "Fadi 3" missiles, which it used for the first time since October 8 last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border after war broke out between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip last October following the former's unprecedented attack on Israel.