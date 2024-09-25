Live
- YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row
- Heavy rainfall claims nine in Japan
- Rahul Gandhi likes Pakistan, does not think of J&K as India's part: BJP
- Took Kangana long to realise she is BJP MP, says AAP’s Kang amid row
- Hezbollah targets Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs
- TTD Complains of Adulteration in Laddu Prasadam Amid Ongoing Investigations
- KTR Urges Congress to Focus on Developing Hyderabad, Not Drama
- Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’ completes filming, set for pan-Indian release
- Justice Rajiv Shakdher sworn in as Chief Justice of HP High Court
- ‘Devara’ distributor urges fans to end online fan wars ahead of film’s release
Just In
Hezbollah targets Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs
Hezbollah, for the first time, launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon on Wednesday at the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the group said in a statement.
Beirut: Hezbollah, for the first time, launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon on Wednesday at the headquarters of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the group said in a statement.
"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance launched a 'Qader 1' ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is the headquarters responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers and wireless devices," it said in the statement.
Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have escalated in recent days, as the group began shelling military sites in northern Israel with dozens of missiles, including "Fadi 1", "Fadi 2" and "Fadi 3" missiles, which it used for the first time since October 8 last year, Xinhua news agency reported.
Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border after war broke out between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip last October following the former's unprecedented attack on Israel.