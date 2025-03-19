How to Download the Melbet App on Android and iOS for Free?

How to Download Melbet App for Free for Android and iOS?

Melbet is one of the most popular online betting sites available to players in Bangladesh. They will be able to get an extensive range of casino games and sports events on the app, which will further allow them to wager anytime, anywhere, and at any place. Along with that, the application is available for both Android and iOS devices, which further means that you will not have to rely on the site's web version to access your preferred options. In this guide, we will look at how to download free Melbet app on Android and iOS devices.

System Requirements for Melbet App

As you proceed to download the Melbet app on your Android or iOS devices, it is also necessary for you to take a look at the system requirements of the same. The developers have made the application in an optimal way, due to which it is able to support a vast range of devices. Along with the minimum system requirements of the app, it is also required for players to have a stable internet connection for downloading the app.

Android:

Android Version 8.0 or above RAM 1 GB Free Memory Space 50 MB Processor 1.6 GHz

iOS:

iOS Version 11.0 or above RAM 1 GB Free Memory Space 1.2 GHz Processor 50 MB

These are the minimum system requirements which both Android and iOS devices should fulfil as they proceed to download the Melbet application on their devices. Android users will be able to check their device compatibility by comparing the system requirements with their device specifications, which can be known from device settings. On the other hand, iOS users will be able to check device compatibility by opening Melbet's App Store page.

Downloading Melbet App on Android

Let's now take a look at the process of downloading this application on Android devices, which will be done by following the steps given below:

1. Head over to the official Melbet website for Bangladeshi users and click on the “App” option available at the top.

2. You will now have to click on the "Android” option, to start the APK file download on your Android devices.

3. Once the APK file download begins, you will now have to allow your web browsers to install apps from unknown sources. This will be done from your device settings.

4. As the APK file gets downloaded, open it from the download manager and click on the install option.

Shortly, the application will be installed and you will now have to register a new account or log into an existing one to start using the same.

Downloading Melbet App on iOS

This application is also available for iOS users, and they will not have to rely on the web versions, as they will be able to download it by following the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of Melbet Bangladesh and click on the “App” option on the homepage.

2. You will now have to click on the “iOS” option, which will redirect you to the App Store page of the same.

3. Click on the "Get” option on the page, and the download of this application will begin.

4. In a few minutes, the application will be automatically downloaded and installed on your iOS devices.

As the app download gets completed, you will now have to enable automatic updates for the app from its App Store page, which will further allow you to access the latest version whenever launched.