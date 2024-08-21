I am willing to serve

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has said that he would consider appointing Tesla CEO Elon Musk to his Cabinet if he wins the November election. “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump told Reuters in an interview.

The tech billionaire responded quickly on social media, stating he was “willing to serve.” During the interview, Trump indicated he might reverse the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases, which the Biden administration has promoted as part of its climate change agenda.

Musk, who owns the social media platform X, has endorsed Trump and supported a super PAC backing the former US president’s campaign.

Last week, Trump and Musk held a two-hour discussion on X. During their conversation, Musk expressed a willingness to join a government commission focused on studying the national debt and revising Congressional spending.

Notably, Musk posted an AI-generated picture of himself with a “Department of Government Efficiency” plaque on his speaking podium.

Last month, Musk publicly endorsed Trump in the US presidential race after the assassination attempt on the former president. This support came even as Trump could take steps to reverse Treasury Department rules that have made it easier for automakers to take advantage of the $7,500 credit and helped companies like Tesla.

While president, Trump sought to repeal the EV tax credit which was later expanded by President Joe Biden in 2022.