I haven't seen George Soros in 50 years, don’t talk to him: Jim Rogers

Ace American investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers has revealed that he has not seen US billionaire George Soros -- with whom he founded Quantum Fund long back -- in about 50 years and does not talk to him anymore.

In 1970, Rogers joined New York-based investment bank Arnhold and S Bleichroeder, where he worked with Soros. In 1973, Soros and Rogers left and founded the Quantum Fund, which was one of the first truly global funds.

Rogers told IANS during an interaction that he had not seen Soros in nearly 50 years.

On a question, if he is still in touch with Hungarian-American billionaire businessman and philanthropist Soros, who has generated several controversies -- including trying hard to destabilise the Indian economy while funding Democrats millions of dollars in the recent US presidential election -- Rogers flatly denied speaking or seeing him in decades.

“I don't have any thoughts (on Soros). I haven't seen Soros in nearly 50 years,” he said.

Singapore-based Rogers is now the chairman of Beeland Interests Inc. and the creator of the Rogers International Commodities Index (RICI).

From 1973 to 1980, the Quantum Fund portfolio gained a whopping 4,200 per cent while the S&P advanced about 47 per cent.

In later years, the Fund lost billions of dollars in its global investments and in July 2011, the Quantum Fund announced it would be turning the fund into a family investment group.

The Quantum Group of Funds is now reportedly managing Soros' family money as well as working with retail investors.

According to Rogers, the Quantum Fund saga was “decades ago”.

“I don't know anything about Mr. Soros. I don't see him. I don't talk to him. I don't know what he's doing,” 82-year-old Rogers told IANS.

Soros and his billion-dollar network have tried hard in the past to destabilise India while launching several attacks on wealth creators in the country but to no avail.