IDF announces death of one more soldier in Gaza, toll reaches 168
Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced the death of one of its soldiers in Gaza during fight with Hamas militant group.
With Friday’s death, the total number of IDF soldiers in Gaza since October 27 has reached 168.
The Israel army announced that the latest casualty took place at northern Gaza.
The deceased soldier has been identified as Cpt. (res.) Harel Sharvit (33) of the 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion, from Kochav Yaakov.
Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.
Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,320 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 55,603 Palestinians have been injured.