IDF strikes 3 Hezbollah anti-tank missile squads in Lebanon

Tel Aviv: A spokesman for the Israeli military on Tuesday said the forces hit three Hezbollah anti-tank squads on the country's border with Lebanon,
In a post on X in Hebrew, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that in reponse, military aircraft "attacked a number of terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, including military infrastructure and infrastructure for targeting terrorism".
He also said that earlier in the day, "terrorists fired a mortar bomb at an IDF post in the Lebanese border area" but there were no casualties.
"IDF forces attack the source of the shooting with artillery," the spokeman added.
In a separate statement, the IDF said that there were repeated attacks towards northern Israel with missiles and mortars fired from Hezbollah centres.
Israel has warned the the Iran-based militant group of dire consequences it launched an attack against the Jewish nation.
The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension for six weeks after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on October 8 in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.