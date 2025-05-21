IDF Troops Fire Warning Shots Near Diplomatic Delegation in Jenin

Live
IDF troops fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation in Jenin after they deviated from their approved route, causing no casualties or damage.
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation in Jenin, located in the West Bank, after the group deviated from their approved route.
The delegation, which included diplomats from several Arab and European countries, was on a scheduled tour of the city. According to the IDF, the visit had been coordinated, and the diplomats were assigned a specific route due to the security risks in the active combat zone.
Despite prior coordination, the diplomats veered off the designated path and entered an area where they were not authorized to be. Upon noticing the deviation, IDF soldiers fired warning shots into the air to alert the group and direct them away from the restricted area.
The military emphasized that the incident resulted in no injuries or damage. The IDF also expressed regret for the disruption caused by the event, acknowledging the inconvenience.
This episode highlights the ongoing tension and security concerns in the West Bank, where military operations are frequently underway.