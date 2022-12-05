Impeachment motion part of political game: Peru President

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said Sunday that an impeachment motion approved by the opposition-led Congress "is part of the political game" against him.

Castillo made his remarks on Sunday in Cajamarca, where he voted during the second round of elections that have been taking place in nine regions of the South American nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President said he was sure that, despite the motion, his government has been "set up by the majority" of citizens and that it is necessary to "defend the popular will".

He also said that his government is willing to engage in "dialogue, to see things democratically, respecting institutions".

The President did not confirm whether he would attend the plenary session.

Castillo's lawyer Benji Espinoza said on Saturday that his attendance at the debate has not yet been confirmed but that the "permanent moral incapacity" reason used to open the impeachment motion is "very open and very abstract".

Peru's Congress decided by a vote of 73 to 32 to begin impeachment proceedings against the president, with the vote to take place on Wednesday.

The latest impeachment attempt must secure at least 87 votes, or two-thirds of Peruvian lawmakers, to succeed.

A primary school teacher, Castillo assumed office on July 28, 2021.