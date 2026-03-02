PM Modi chairs CCS meeting amid escalating Middle East tensions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) upon his return to the national capital on Sunday night, government sources said.

The meeting of the Cabinet committee, the apex decision-making body on security and strategic matters of India, comes against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating geopolitical situation in the Middle East following coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which have intensified regional conflict and raised global security concerns.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present in the meeting.

According to official sources, PM Modi returned to Delhi around 9:30 p.m. after concluding a two-day tour across several states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

"The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the CCS on returning to Delhi tonight from his two-day tour of the states," a government source said.

The CCS, India's apex body for national security decisions, comprises the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Defence, Home, External Affairs, and Finance.

The urgent convening of the CCS is widely seen as a response to the latest developments in West Asia, including US-Israel strikes on Iranian targets and subsequent retaliatory actions.

Reports indicate the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in related escalations, heightening fears of broader conflict.

The meeting is expected to review the implications for India's strategic interests, including the safety of Indian nationals in the region, particularly in the UAE and other Gulf countries, energy security, maritime routes, and diplomatic positioning.

India has maintained a balanced stance in the Middle East crisis, advocating de-escalation while protecting its citizens and economic ties.

Sources suggest the discussions may cover contingency plans for evacuations if needed, impact on oil prices, and coordination with international partners.

This is the latest in a series of high-stakes security reviews as global tensions mount.

PM Modi's prompt return and immediate CCS engagement underscore the government's proactive approach to safeguarding national security amid volatile international developments.