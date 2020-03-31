In worst case scenario, 200K Americans may die

New York : Sending out a dire warning, the White House has projected America's peak death toll from the novel coronavirus was likely in two weeks coinciding with Easter weekend and in a worst case scenario, a total of 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could eventually succumb to the disease.

"It's possible. It's entirely possible that would happen if we don't mitigate. What we're trying to do is to not let that happen," America's top infectious diseases doctor, Anthony Fauci said at a White House briefing in the Rose Garden on Sunday.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, explained that the model which is predicting the 100,000-200,000 death toll number assumes that social distancing was happening at scale.

"In the model, there's a large confidence interval. In that model, they make full assumption that we continue doing everything that we are doing and even better.

We are hoping that the models aren't completely right," Birx said. At the same time, Fauci urged Americans not to get "overly anxious" about the extremes of the models.

"Models are as good as the assumptions you put into it," he added. President Donald Trump said that the grim numbers come from the "most accurate" study so far which landed on his desk on Sunday.

Trump said that "2.2 million people would have died if we did not do the social distancing and all that".

"If we could hold that down to a 100,000 - it's a horrible number - we've done a very good job."

Trump announced that he was extending the nationwide social distancing guidelines currently in place till April 30. Seeking to reassure Americans, Trump said: "By June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery."

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has increased to 142,502, the highest in terms of infections globally, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

The CSSE data showed that at least 2,5506 people have died due to the disease in the country, of which 776 were recorded in New York state, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

The state has also accounted for over 59,000 of the confirmed cases, the data revealed.