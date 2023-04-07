India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN bodies

United Nations: India was overwhelmingly elected to the UN Statistical Commission, returning to the world organisation's highest statistical body after a gap of two decades in a highly competitive election.



In the election, South Korea won over China for the other seat in the Asia Pacific States category through a draw of lots after inconclusive rounds of secret-ballot voting. India was elected by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a member of the UN Statistical Commission, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Programme Coordinating Board of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), an important subsidiary body of the UN organ focussed on economic, social and environmental issues.

In a highly competitive election for membership to the Statistical Commission, India secured an overwhelming 46 out of 53 votes in a secret ballot. India, along with South Korea, UAE and China were in the fray for two seats from the Asia Pacific States category. In the first round of voting, South Korea got 23 votes while China got 19 and the United Arab Emirates 15. In the second round, China and South Korea each got 25 votes. As per the Council's rules of procedure, South Korea was elected for the second seat through the drawing of lots following two inconclusive rounds of secret-ballot voting. Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania and the US were elected by acclamation to the Statistical Commission for a four-year term of office beginning January 1, 2024.

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on January 1 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday. He added that India's "expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission."